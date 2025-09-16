Han Hyo Joo Talks About Filming New Drama 'Romantics Anonymous' In Japanese, Her 20-Year Career, And More

Han Hyo Joo recently joined Singles Korea magazine for a pictorial and interview!

The actress will be starring in the upcoming rom-com “Romantics Anonymous,” which is based on the French film “Les Émotifs anonymes” (“Romantics Anonymous”). The series follows the love story of a chocolatier who suffers from scoptophobia—an extreme fear of being stared at—after she gets hired at a small chocolate store.

In the photo shoot, Han Hyo Joo appears almost bare-faced, radiating a natural charm reminiscent of a heroine straight out of a romance comic.

In the accompanying interview, the actress revealed that she spent nearly a year in Tokyo for filming, as 90 percent of the script is in Japanese. She also praised her co-star, the renowned Japanese actor Oguri Shun, by describing him as “an actor truly good at acting.”

Recalling the drama’s final shoot, Han Hyo Joo shared, “We had really grown so close and fond of one another that most of the staff were in tears.” She also revealed that she had approached her role with the mindset of a rookie actor.

As this year marks her 20th year in the industry, Han Hyo Joo reflected on her career with gratitude and humility. “I’ve made it this far thanks to luck,” said the actress, “and I always try to work harder in order to pay back the love and opportunities I’ve received.”

Han Hyo Joo’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of Singles Korea.

