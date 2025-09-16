Watch: Park Min Young, Lee Yi Kyung, Rowoon, And More Showcase Fun Chemistry In 'Confidence Queen' Making-Of Video

TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen” has released a new making-of video capturing its lively and laughter-filled filming set!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

Spoilers

The newly released video starts off with Park Min Young and Lee Yi Kyung, who appeared in the latest episodes of the drama in a special guest role because of his connection with his “Marry My Husband” co-star Park Min Young. Lee Yi Kyung plays Yoo Myung Han, a nefarious art critic who becomes the target of a seduction scheme.

In the scene, Yoon Yi Rang attempts to charm Yoo Myung Han in his office, and Park Min Young delivers her lines while gently caressing his cheek and looking him in the eye with a seductive gaze. Lee Yi Kyung responds with exaggerated flair and a deliberately cheesy tone. After the take, both actors burst into laughter, with Park Min Young joking, “It feels like we’re competing to see who can be cheesier.” Lee Yi Kyung’s endless ad-libs and their playful chemistry bring a bright, fun energy to the set, adding to the lighthearted atmosphere.

Another highlight of the video is Rowoon, who also made a special appearance in the drama due to his connection with director Nam Ki Hoon. Rowoon plays the manager of a singer invited to a party, both of whom fall victim to the con team. Rowoon delivers a natural performance, shivering through the cold but breaking into a radiant smile after the scene wraps. Even in his brief guest role, his dedication and genuine charm shine through.

Watch the full making-of video below!

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” airs on September 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

