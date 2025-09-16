SEVENTEEN's 'Hot' Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 200 Million Views

SEVENTEEN has hit the 200 million mark with another music video!

On September 16 at approximately 3:14 a.m. KST, SEVENTEEN’s music video for “HOT” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, making it their third music video to do so after “Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Super.”

SEVENTEEN originally released the music video for “HOT” on May 27, 2022 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took three years, three months, and 19 days to reach 200 million views.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “HOT” again below:

