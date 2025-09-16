Bae Na Ra, Shin Seul Ki, And Seo Bum June Become Observers Of Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min’s Fake Marriage In “Would You Marry Me”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting cast!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

Bae Na Ra plays Baek Sang Hyun, an executive at Botte Department Store who gives Mary the newlywed home prize. Sang Hyun, a resident of Botte Palace, grows suspicious of the newlywed couple Woo Joo and Mary, who live next door, and watches them for 90 days.

Shin Seul Ki will play Yoon Jin Kyung, a family medicine doctor who has never dated. Jin Kyung is Woo Joo’s soulmate, and she harbors a one-sided love for him, becoming the first to notice the relationship between Woo Joo and Mary. After staying by Woo Joo’s side for a long time, Jin Kyung’s presence is expected to add tension to the romance between Woo Joo and Mary.

Seo Bum June stars as Kim Woo Joo, Mary’s ex-fiancé. Woo Joo becomes engaged to Mary by chance, but their relationship ends after he has an affair with his colleague, Jenny. He later reappears before Mary, who has entered a contract marriage with the other Woo Joo to secure the 5 billion won (approximately $3.6 million) newlywed home prize, and sets the stage for conflict.

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Bae Na Ra in “Weak Hero Class 1” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Shin Seul Ki in “The Haunted Palace” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)