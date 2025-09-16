Kim Woo Bin, Suzy, Ahn Eun Jin, Noh Sang Hyun, And More Live As Mortals And Immortals In New Drama “Genie, Make A Wish”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Genie, Make a Wish” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Genie, Make a Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens from a thousand-year slumber to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who unexpectedly becomes the owner of a magical lamp. As Genie adjusts to the modern world with his devilish ways, he and the emotionally guarded Ka Young find themselves drawn into an unexpected, electrifying romance.

Appearing before Ka Young, the devilish Genie builds anticipation with his sharp, well-dressed look. Soon after, he reveals his clumsy charm as he stands solemnly with a carpet and a large bowl in hand.

His new master, the psychopathic Ka Young, shows a striking blend of beauty and menace. One still also shows her at work as the owner of an auto repair shop.

Meanwhile, the mysterious Mi Joo (Ahn Eun Jin) arrives in Cheongpoong Village. She has come from Seoul’s affluent neighborhood of Cheongdam for a six-month stay in the countryside, and it remains to be seen what stories she will bring to the village.

Adding to the intrigue is Soo Hyun (Noh Sang Hyun), the suspicious building owner who boasts a handsome appearance. With sharp eyes and a flawless demeanor, his true identity is revealed as the Angel of Death, who has lived through countless ages alongside Genie.

Also in Cheongpoong Village is Saed (Go Kyu Pil), who wears eye-catching overalls and serves as the all-around worker. But when he gathers information from mice, he reveals the unmistakable traits of a devil’s servant. Because his true form is a jaguar, Saed can communicate with animals.

Equally compelling is Min Ji (Lee Joo Young), the village dentist and Ka Young’s only friend. The secret behind the close bond between the emotionless Ka Young and Min Ji raises anticipation for their story as well.

Writer Kim Eun Sook described the series as “an easy, fun, stress-free, and frustration-free fantasy romantic comedy that the whole family can enjoy together this Chuseok (Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving).”

She added, “The highlight will be the clash between the devilish Genie, who urges Ka Young to make wishes, and Ka Young, who refuses to have any—a battle of spear and shield, whether it becomes a duel, a bloody fight, or a brawl.”

She continued, “I recommend watching without any prior knowledge of Genie’s brother Soo Hyun, the mysterious Mi Joo, and Ka Young’s friend and dentist Min Ji. Viewers will enjoy picking up the clues scattered throughout the story one by one, as well as predicting how their relationships will develop.”

“Genie, Make a Wish” is set to premiere on October 3.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin and Suzy in “Uncontrollably Fond”:

Watch Now

Also watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest”:

Watch Now

Source (1)