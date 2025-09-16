Sung Dong Il Is Lee Junho’s Father Struggling Through IMF Crisis In New Drama “Typhoon Family”

Sung Dong Il will be making a special appearance in “Typhoon Family”!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Sung Dong Il stars as Kang Jin Young, the father of Kang Tae Poong. Kang Jin Young is a self-made businessman who built his company from nothing, and he represents the typical Korean father who struggles to show his love.

He works tirelessly, day and night, to protect his family, and he deeply cares for his son Kang Tae Poong, even if he finds it hard to express his feelings. With Sung Dong Il’s signature warmth and strong presence, the role is expected to capture both the weight of being the head of a family in 1990s Korea and the essence of fatherhood.

The series is also expected to show a layered relationship between the ambitious, free-spirited youth Kang Tae Poong and his father, who quietly works for the company, as they clash and care for each other.

The production team said, “Sung Dong Il’s special appearance brings great energy to the project. Through his realistic father-son chemistry with Lee Junho, the empathy and emotional impact that ‘Typhoon Family’ aims to deliver will be even stronger.”

They added, “In particular, Sung Dong Il’s portrayal of a father in the 1990s is expected to inspire empathy and nostalgia across generations, while enhancing the show’s sense of realism. Please look forward to it.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

