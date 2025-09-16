Park Bo Gum Confirmed To Star In New tvN Variety Show

Actor Park Bo Gum is set to appear on a new tvN variety show!

On September 16, broadcasting industry insiders revealed that Park Bo Gum will appear as a barber in tvN’s upcoming variety show “Barber” (working title).

In response to the report, a representative from tvN stated, “We are planning a new variety show with Park Bo Gum. It is scheduled to air via tvN, but the specific details have not yet been decided.”

While serving in the military in 2020, Park Bo Gum obtained a national barber license and served as a military barber. Ahn Tae Gyu, a member of the group DRAGON PONY who served with him at the time, once revealed on a broadcast that Park Bo Gum personally cut his hair when he was a new recruit.

The upcoming variety show will follow Park Bo Gum as he opens a barbershop for senior citizens in the countryside, interacting with them along the way. Building on the license he acquired in the military, Park Bo Gum is reportedly also preparing for additional beauty-related certifications, raising anticipation.

As an actor, Park Bo Gum has been active in both dramas and films, and he has also appeared on various variety shows including KBS2’s “Music Bank,” tvN’s “Youth Over Flowers” in 2016, and JTBC’s “My Name Is Gabriel” in 2024. Recently, he showcased his hosting skills as the solo MC of KBS2’s music talk show “The Seasons: Cantabile of Park Bo Gum.”

tvN’s new variety show featuring Park Bo Gum is scheduled to air next year.

Source (1) (2)