BIGBANG, Taemin, And KATSEYE Announced For Coachella 2026 Lineup

BIGBANG, Taemin, and KATSEYE will be performing at next year’s Coachella!

On September 15 (local time), the famous U.S. music festival officially revealed its star-studded lineup for 2026, revealing Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G as headliners.

KATSEYE will perform on April 10 and 17, SHINee’s Taemin will take to the stage on April 11 and 18, and BIGBANG will perform on April 12 and 19.

Check out the full lineup for Coachella 2026 below!

