AHOF's Chih En To Temporarily Halt Activities Due To Health Reasons

AHOF’s Chih En will be temporarily halting all activities to focus on his health.

On September 16, F&F Entertainment shared the following announcement regarding Chih En’s temporary hiatus:

Hello, This is F&F Entertainment. We sincerely thank you for the warm love and support you have shown for our artist AHOF.

We would like to inform you about member Chih En’s health and future activities. Recently, Chih En was advised by medical professionals to suspend all activities and prioritize absolute rest and recovery. Although the artist himself expressed a strong desire to continue his activities and keep his promise to fans, we have decided that his health must come first, and that he should focus on his recovery for the time being. Therefore, starting today, September 16, AHOF will temporarily continue activities as an eight-member group consisting of Steven, Seo Jeongwoo, Cha Woongki, Zhang Shuaibo, Park Han, JL, Park Juwon, and Daisuke. We apologize for any concern caused by this sudden news, and we will do our utmost to ensure that Chih En recovers quickly and can greet fans again with a bright and healthy appearance. Thank you.

We wish Chih En a speedy and full recovery!

Source (1)