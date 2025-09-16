Jeon Yeo Been Opens Up About Capturing Her Character’s Strength And Vulnerability In “Ms. Incognito”

Jeon Yeo Been has shared more insights into her role in ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

On joining the drama, Jeon Yeo Been shared, “The fast-paced, gripping script drew me in, and I also had high expectations because it’s directed by Park Yoo Young, who helmed ‘The Kidnapping Day.’”

Describing her first impression of Kim Young Ran, Jeon Yeo Been said, “She felt like a wild cat, untrained and untamed, who accepts her life as it is and fights to protect it. She doesn’t put on a show or embellish herself for praise—her honesty and resilience stood out to me. When this woman, who has carried life’s hardships with her whole being, is suddenly given a new life as Boo Se Mi, I couldn’t help but wonder: what desires will drive her to claim it?”

In the drama, Kim Young Ran is a woman with a turbulent past who, after living at rock bottom, takes up the chaebol chairman’s proposal and hides behind the fabricated identity of Boo Se Mi. Jeon Yeo Been explained, “While portraying Kim Young Ran, I thought deeply about what kind of sounds and light someone enduring such hardships would carry. Since Boo Se Mi is ultimately a persona that stems from Young Ran, I tried not to stray too far from that core essence.”

She added, “I wanted to naturally grow into Boo Se Mi as if she were the version of Young Ran she once dreamed of or longed to be. On the first day she becomes Boo Se Mi, it may feel awkward, but gradually she blends into it and changes naturally. In the end, even if the outward appearance differs, I wanted to show that at their core, they are one and the same.”

Finally, Jeon Yeo Been described Kim Young Ran as “someone who deserves happiness,” and said, “I hope viewers will look forward to what kind of fruits Young Ran will bear through the journey of living a new life and meeting new people along the way. As you watch the drama, I think you’ll find yourself rooting for her too.”

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

