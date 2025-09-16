“Confidence Queen” Changes Airing Time

TV Chosun’s weekend drama “Confidence Queen” is changing its broadcast schedule.

On September 15, the network announced through its official social media that the drama, previously airing at 9:10 p.m. KST, will now move to 10:30 p.m. KST.

The adjustment comes as a strategic response to the drama’s struggle in the ratings race, as it currently faces stiff competition from tvN’s hit series “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.”

An adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

“Confidence Queen” now airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)