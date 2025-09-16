Han Suk Kyu Leads First Company Dinner As Bae Hyeon Seong And Lee Re’s Tense Dynamic Shifts In “Shin’s Project”

Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, and Lee Re are gathering for their very first company dinner in tonight’s episode of “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

In the previous episode, Mr. Shin—initially unimpressed by Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong), who had entered the restaurant through connections—slowly began to warm up to him. After the two faced a life-or-death negotiation together, Mr. Shin started to see Philip as a true member of the team. However, Lee Si On (Lee Re), the sharp-witted delivery worker who has always been in sync with Mr. Shin, still regarded the new hire with suspicion.

The newly released stills highlight the trio’s first official company dinner, led by Mr. Shin himself. Sitting at the center of the gathering, he steers the mood with ease, his warm laughter radiating a sense of genuine care for his employees.

In contrast, a fierce clash of gazes between Jo Philip and Lee Si On hints at looming conflict. Si On’s icy glare collides with Philip’s stern expression, creating a charged atmosphere that feels one spark away from an argument. Given their constant bickering, curiosity builds over whether their friction will finally explode—or whether the dinner could pave the way for change.

As the drinks begin to flow, however, the mood subtly shifts. Si On gradually lets down her guard, appearing more at ease, while Philip quietly observes her with a newfound attentiveness. The stills hint at a turning point—suggesting that something new may be starting to unfold.

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” airs on September 16 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

