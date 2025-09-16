KATSEYE Achieves Their Highest Billboard Hot 100 And Global 200 Rankings Yet As 'Gabriela' Hits New Peaks

KATSEYE’s “Gabriela” continues its climb up the Billboard charts!

On September 16 local time, Billboard revealed that “Gabriela” had risen to a new peak of No. 57 on the Hot 100 (its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States), marking KATSEYE’s first time entering the top 60. The single is KATSEYE’s longest-charting song on the Hot 100, having spent a total of eight weeks on the chart.

“Gabriela” also achieved KATSEYE’s highest ranking yet on Billboard’s Global 200, where it jumped to No. 22 this week, in addition to maintaining the group’s career high of No. 18 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. Meanwhile, the group’s previous single “Gnarly” climbed back up to No. 77 on the Global 200 and No. 76 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Additionally, KATSEYE’s EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” stayed strong at No. 32 on the Billboard 200, No. 11 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 12 on the Top Album Sales chart this week.

Finally, KATSEYE remained on Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 31, marking their 15th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE on their new personal records!