RIIZE To Set New Record For Fastest K-Pop Boy Group To Hold Concert At Tokyo Dome

RIIZE will be setting a new K-pop record at the Tokyo Dome this winter!

On the first night of RIIZE’s sold-out “RIIZING LOUD” Tokyo concert at the Yoyogi National Stadium this past weekend, the group made a surprise announcement revealing their plans to hold three nights of concerts at the famous Tokyo Dome next year.

RIIZE will be performing at the Tokyo Dome, which has a capacity of approximately 55,000, for three “‘RIIZING LOUD’ Special Edition” concerts from February 21 to 23, 2026.

With this encore show, RIIZE will become the fastest K-pop boy group in history to hold a concert at the Tokyo Dome after their debut. When the group takes the stage at the Tokyo Dome next February, it will have been about two years and five months since their debut in September 2023.

Congratulations to RIIZE on their historic achievement!

