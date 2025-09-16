HUNTR/X's 'Golden' Becomes 1st Song By Animated Artist To Top Billboard Hot 100 For 5 Weeks

Even outside of the film “KPop Demon Hunters,” HUNTR/X is making history in real life!

The fictional girl group’s smash hit “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) is now spending its fifth week at the top of the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States.

With this achievement, “Golden” has set a new record for the most weeks at No. 1 of any song by an animated artist in the 67-year history of the Hot 100. The previous record was shared by two songs from over 50 years ago: The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” (1969) and the Chipmunks’ ‘The Chipmunk Song” with David Seville (1958), both of which topped the chart for four weeks each.

Additionally, “Golden” has tied the record for the third-longest run at No. 1 of any song by an all-female group of three or more members, bested only by Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part I” (which topped the chart for 11 weeks starting in 2000) and TLC’s “Waterfalls” (seven week starting in 1995).

“KPop Demon Hunters” has also become the first soundtrack to chart three songs in the top five simultaneously for three weeks. In addition to “Golden,” fictional boy band Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” both climbed one spot each to take No. 4 and No. 5 respectively this week.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” rose to a new peak of No. 8 on this week’s chart, meaning that “KPop Demon Hunters” once again landed a total of four songs in the top 10.

The Hot 100 wasn’t the only chart that “Golden” topped this week. The hit single also remained No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. chart, in addition to staying strong at No. 3 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Furthermore, “Golden” continued its rise on U.S. radio: the song hit new peaks of No. 8 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, and No. 20 on the Radio Songs chart (formerly Hot 100 Airplay), which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all musical genres.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “Golden” racked up 33.8 million official streams, 26.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 8,000 sales in the United States from September 5 to 11. Notably, “Golden” is the first song to surpass 30 million streams for six weeks this year, overtaking Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” (which cleared 30 million streams for five weeks).

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

