Update: SM's Male Trainee Team SMTR25 To Launch Reality Show "Reply High School" + Unveils Profiles
Updated September 17 KST:
Profiles of the SM Entertainment trainees participating in “Reply High School” have been unveiled!
Find out more about the 15 participants for the upcoming reality show:
’90s Class
Nicholas
Born: December 27, 2004
Nationality: United States
Kassho
Born: January 20, 2006
Nationality: Japan
Justin
Born: January 27, 2006
Nationality: Japan
Hyunjun
Born: February 12, 2006
Nationality: Korea
Woolin
Born: November 19, 2008
Nationality: Korea
’00s Class
Hanbi
Born: October 24, 2003
Nationality: Korea
Songha
Born: April 19, 2004
Nationality: Korea
Kachin
Born: August 3, 2007
Nationality: Thailand
Sadaharu
Born: September 14, 2007
Nationality: Japan
Tata
Born: April 1, 2008
Nationality: Thailand
’10s Class
Daniel
Born: August 11, 2005
Nationality: Korea
Haruta
Born: March 5, 2006
Nationality: Japan
Hamin
Born: August 5, 2006
Nationality: Korea
Charlie
Born: May 26, 2007
Nationality: Thailand / United Kingdom
Jaewon
Born: February 16, 2008
Nationality: Korea
Original Article:
SM’s male trainee group SMTR25 is set to star in a brand-new reality show!
On September 17, it was announced that SM Entertainment and production company eggiscoming are joining forces for the first solo reality program of SM’s male trainee group SMTR25.
“Reply High School” is a time-slip growth variety show that will feature 15 participants including some members of SMTR25 along with previously unrevealed trainees. They will enter a school in search of the answer to their debut, placed in classes themed around the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Through lessons and daily life, they will experience the emotions and culture of each era as they move forward on a journey toward the day when their future dreams come true.
SMTR25, a multinational male trainee team under SM, was introduced in January at the “SMTOWN LIVE 2025” concert in Seoul during a stage marking the company’s 30th anniversary. The group has since performed in Mexico City, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo.
“Reply High School” explores the historical timelines of K-culture and is led by producer Shin Hyo Jung and writer Kim Dae Joo, known for “NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN” and “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN.”
