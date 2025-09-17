Update: SM's Male Trainee Team SMTR25 To Launch Reality Show 'Reply High School' + Unveils Profiles

Updated September 17 KST:

Profiles of the SM Entertainment trainees participating in “Reply High School” have been unveiled!

Find out more about the 15 participants for the upcoming reality show:

’90s Class

Nicholas

Born: December 27, 2004

Nationality: United States

Kassho

Born: January 20, 2006

Nationality: Japan

Justin

Born: January 27, 2006

Nationality: Japan

Hyunjun

Born: February 12, 2006

Nationality: Korea

Woolin

Born: November 19, 2008

Nationality: Korea

’00s Class

Hanbi

Born: October 24, 2003

Nationality: Korea

Songha

Born: April 19, 2004

Nationality: Korea

Kachin

Born: August 3, 2007

Nationality: Thailand

Sadaharu

Born: September 14, 2007

Nationality: Japan

Tata

Born: April 1, 2008

Nationality: Thailand

’10s Class

Daniel

Born: August 11, 2005

Nationality: Korea

Haruta

Born: March 5, 2006

Nationality: Japan

Hamin

Born: August 5, 2006

Nationality: Korea

Charlie

Born: May 26, 2007

Nationality: Thailand / United Kingdom

Jaewon

Born: February 16, 2008

Nationality: Korea

Original Article:

SM’s male trainee group SMTR25 is set to star in a brand-new reality show!

On September 17, it was announced that SM Entertainment and production company eggiscoming are joining forces for the first solo reality program of SM’s male trainee group SMTR25.

“Reply High School” is a time-slip growth variety show that will feature 15 participants including some members of SMTR25 along with previously unrevealed trainees. They will enter a school in search of the answer to their debut, placed in classes themed around the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Through lessons and daily life, they will experience the emotions and culture of each era as they move forward on a journey toward the day when their future dreams come true.

SMTR25, a multinational male trainee team under SM, was introduced in January at the “SMTOWN LIVE 2025” concert in Seoul during a stage marking the company’s 30th anniversary. The group has since performed in Mexico City, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo.

“Reply High School” explores the historical timelines of K-culture and is led by producer Shin Hyo Jung and writer Kim Dae Joo, known for “NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN” and “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN.”

