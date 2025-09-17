Park Hyung Sik's Agency Releases Statement Regarding Rumors Around His Payment Rate

Actor Park Hyung Sik’s agency has denied reports that he was paid 400 million won per episode for a drama.

Previously on September 16, Dispatch reported that Park Hyung Sik’s appearance fee for the KBS2 drama “Twelve” was 400 million won (approximately $289,700) per episode.

“Twelve” is an eight-episode series that tells the story of 12 angels living in the human world in human form to protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits. In the drama, Park Hyung Sik played the role of Ogui. The drama peaked at 8.1 percent viewership with its premiere episode and continued its run with a rating of 2.4 percent for the finale.

In response to the report, on September 17, Park Hyung Sik’s agency REVE Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is REVE Entertainment. We would like to share our official position regarding actor Park Hyung Sik’s per-episode appearance fee. From the initial reports about “Doctor Slump” to the recent “Twelve,” the figures for Park Hyung Sik’s appearance fees circulated in the media do not reflect the facts. We are issuing this official statement as these inaccuracies are being treated as established fact. Actor Park Hyung Sik participates in every project with sincerity and dedication. We would be grateful for your continued warm interest and support for his future activities.

Source (1)