Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min Make Pretend Love Look Real In New Drama “Would You Marry Me” Posters

SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has unveiled new posters teasing the captivating chemistry between Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

The posters draw attention with close-up visuals of the two leads dressed in a wedding gown and tuxedo. Their photos together immediately highlight classic romantic comedy chemistry. The images of the pair, seemingly trapped beneath a lavish veil, foreshadow the precarious relationship of their sham marriage.

Another poster shows the two in casual wedding looks, wearing matching sunglasses and playful expressions. The harmonious black-and-white styling, paired with their atmosphere, gives off chemistry reminiscent of a real married couple.

In particular, the tagline, “The romance of a fake marriage that feels more real than the real deal,” is set to stir hearts as Woo Joo and Mary must act affectionate at every turn to protect their secret as a sham couple.

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

