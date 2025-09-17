Song Ji Hyo’s Upcoming Film “Home Behind Bars” Reveals Premiere Date With First Poster

Song Ji Hyo’s upcoming film “Home Behind Bars” has unveiled its release plan with a poster!

“Home Behind Bars” follows Tae Jeo (Song Ji Hyo), a by-the-book correctional officer of 15 years, whose first act of meddling creates a life-changing bond.

The film marks the feature debut of director Cha Jung Yoon, who depicts the sunlight-like bond that forms within the unique relationship between a women’s prison correctional officer, an inmate, and the inmate’s daughter.

Song Ji Hyo plays Tae Jeo, a veteran correctional officer of 15 years at a women’s prison. Known for never making exceptions, Tae Jeo begins to change after meeting an inmate’s daughter, a transformation that Song Ji Hyo portrays with sincerity and delicacy.

Also joining the cast is Do Yeong Seo, who plays Jun Young, the daughter of an inmate.

In addition, Ok Ji Young plays Mi Young, an inmate. Together with Song Ji Hyo, she will portray a sense of solidarity.

“Home Behind Bars” is set to hit theaters on October 15.

