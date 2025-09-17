Jeon Yeo Been Battles To Secure Moon Sung Geun’s Fortune Against Jang Yoon Joo And Lee Chang Min In “Ms. Incognito”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has teased the gripping inheritance conflict between Jeon Yeo Been, Jang Yoon Joo, and Lee Chang Min!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Kim Young Ran becomes the personal bodyguard of Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun), the chairman of Gaseong Group, a leading conglomerate in South Korea’s food industry. She later enters a strategic marriage with him. Ga Seong Ho has long wanted revenge against those who committed cruel acts to seize his wealth, and he believes Kim Young Ran is the person who can help him achieve it.

Keeping their marriage secret from the public, Kim Young Ran registers her marriage to Ga Seong Ho, officially becoming an heir to Gaseong Group. Notably, the chairman’s list of heirs also includes his stepchildren, Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) and Ga Sun Woo (Lee Chang Min), who are not related by blood, setting the stage for inevitable conflict.

Meanwhile, Ga Sun Young and Ga Sun Woo have long believed that all of their stepfather Ga Seong Ho’s wealth rightfully belonged to their late mother, and they dream only of reclaiming it. Ga Sun Young, a theater and film professor, fueled by intense possessiveness and boundless greed, hides behind the mask of a dutiful daughter concerned for her father to keep a close watch.

This has sparked growing curiosity about how Ga Sun Young will react to Kim Young Ran’s secret marriage to Ga Seong Ho. Known for manipulating people’s emotions and even taking lives to get what she wants, Ga Sun Young is expected to stop at nothing to claim the inheritance.

Above all, Kim Young Ran faces not only the challenge of inheriting Chairman Ga Seong Ho’s fortune but also the mission of avenging him, making her journey even more dangerous.

All eyes are on the outcome of the inheritance battle between Kim Young Ran, who must survive three months to complete her revenge, and step-siblings Ga Sun Young and Ga Sun Woo, who are determined to reclaim the fortune.

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser below:

Watch Now

Source (1)