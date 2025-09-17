Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Are Determined To Protect Their Company Amid The IMF Crisis In New Drama “Typhoon Family” Posters

Upcoming drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled new posters featuring Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Lee Junho takes on the role of Kang Tae Poong, a flashy, free-spirited youth from a wealthy background who once lived for style and freedom but is unexpectedly thrust into the harsh realities of the IMF era, forcing him to grow into a true businessman.

Kim Min Ha plays Oh Mi Seon, a determined bookkeeper navigating life during the financial turmoil. As the eldest daughter carrying the responsibility of supporting her family, Mi Seon devotes herself to her work at Typhoon Company while pursuing her dream of becoming a career woman.

In one poster, Kang Tae Poong embodies the determination and composure of a rookie CEO who refuses to give up on his company. As someone responsible for ensuring the survival of his employees, he shows a steadfast resolve to overcome the crisis by uniting with his staff.

In another poster, Oh Mi Seon radiates the aura of an ace accountant with her sharp, decisive gaze. Holding a pen in one hand and lost in thought, she conveys the sense of responsibility befitting the pillar of Typhoon Company.

The production team remarked, “Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon are reliable partners who grow into true professionals by relying on one another amid the fierce waves of their era. The strong bond and synergy between these two characters will resonate with viewers.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

