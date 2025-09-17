Watch: “EXchange 4” Cast Faces Old Flames And Seeks New Love In First Teaser

TVING’s hit dating show “EXchange” Season 4 (also known as “Transit Love”) has unveiled its main trailer!

“EXchange 4” brings together former couples who broke up for different reasons. Living under the same roof, they revisit past relationships, meet new people, and search for their own love stories.

The video opens with a man’s jealous remark about his ex, saying, “Can you really develop feelings for someone after seeing him only a couple of times?” Sharp lines continue, including, “You should’ve treated me better when you had the chance,” hinting at the deep conflicts ahead among participants facing difficult choices.

Meanwhile, another person approaches with a bolder attitude, drawn by new excitement. He asks a blunt question, “Is there room for someone else?” Another person sparks a romantic vibe by saying, “I think I have the most fun when I’m with you.”

Still, someone who hasn’t sorted out their feelings lashes out, saying, “If the one you’ve been seeing for a week is more important, then take care of her.” Another, unable to control their emotions, bursts into tears, sparking curiosity about the unexpected twists in relationships among young men and women.

Watch the full video below!

“EXchange 4” will premiere October 1 on TVING.

