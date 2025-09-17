KickFlip’s Amaru To Temporarily Halt Activities Due To Health Reasons

KickFlip’s Amaru will be temporarily halting all activities due to health concerns.

On September 17, JYP Entertainment released the following statement in English:

Hello, this is JYPE.

We would like to inform you regarding KickFlip member Amaru’s health and his future activities.

Amaru has recently experienced symptoms of psychological anxiety and, after receiving professional consultation and medical examination, was advised to take sufficient rest and treatment.

After careful discussion with Amaru and the members, we have decided that his health must take top priority.

Accordingly, he will not be participating in scheduled activities starting today, as he focuses on treatment and recovery. We will provide a further update regarding the timing of his return once it has been determined.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern to WeFlips and kindly ask for your understanding. We will do our utmost to support Amaru so that he can meet WeFlips again in good health, and we would be grateful for your warm encouragement for his recovery.

Thank you.