AHOF Talks About Their Debut Mini Album “WHO WE ARE,” Their Recent Fan Concert In Manila, And More

The boy group AHOF recently participated in a photo shoot for the fashion magazine Cosmopolitan Korea!

In an interview that followed the shoot, the members shared their thoughts on their debut mini album “WHO WE ARE,” which they recently wrapped up promotions for. JL shared, “I was very worried about our first promotions, but I’m proud that we wrapped them up well, and I also gained confidence.” Steven also reminisced about their debut, saying that every moment with AHOF will remain unforgettable. He commented, “When I first heard our title track, when we stood on our debut stage—all of those first moments with AHOF are unforgettable to me.”

When asked about their first fashion photo shoot, Juwon commented, “My heart usually races when my forehead is exposed, but the staff were all so kind and guided me so I wouldn’t feel nervous. Thanks to them, I was able to do well.” Shuaibo added, “We shot with a sports star concept, and it came out really cool. I’m so grateful to everyone who prepared it.”

Last August, AHOF held their first fan concert in the Philippines titled “RENDEZVOUS IN MANILA,” where they met over 10,000 fans. Recalling the concert, Woongki said, “Seeing the seats filled completely with our fans gave me such an electrifying feeling.” Member JL, who is from the Philippines, added, “It was incredibly moving to stand on the stage of a concert hall I had often visited since childhood—this time together with AHOF.”

The members also talked about their upcoming activities. Jeongwoo revealed, “When we’ll make a comeback is still a secret, but we’re working hard on our next album.” Woongki added, “I’ve been pretending not to know whenever fans asked, but we’ve actually been in the middle of preparing our second album. There was a bit of pressure because our debut song was so well-received, but I can confidently say that this next album is filled with really great songs.”

AHOF’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the October issue of Cosmopolitan Korea.

Source (1)