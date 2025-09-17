Choi Hyun Wook, Yoo Su Bin, And More Stir Up Yim Si Wan And Park Gyu Young’s World In 'Kill Boksoon' Spin-Off 'Mantis'

Netflix’s upcoming “Kill Boksoon” spin-off “Mantis” has unveiled new stills of its supporting cast!

“Mantis” is an action film that centers on Han Ul (Yim Si Wan), a top-tier assassin known as “Mantis” who returns to the hitman industry after a long vacation—only to find it in complete chaos. As he reenters this anarchic environment, Mantis encounters Jae Yi (Park Gyu Young), his fellow trainee and rival, and Dok Go (Jo Woo Jin), a retired legendary killer, and discovers that they are all competing for the No. 1 spot in the industry.

Veteran actor Jeon Bae Soo takes on the role of Bae Soo, the warmhearted CEO of the small assassination agency where Jae Yi once worked. With his colorful apron and cozy cardigan, he hardly looks the part of a crime boss. Despite his company’s financial struggles, he feels deeply grateful to Jae Yi for staying by his side all these years.

The stills also unveiled the quirky employees of Mantis Company, the new assassination agency launched by Han Ul and Jae Yi. Bae Gang Hee—who previously impressed viewers as young Lee Sa Ra in the Netflix hit “The Glory”—plays Soo Min, the loyal youngest member of the crew. Hwang Seong Bin, who recently starred in “The Winning Try,” plays Bboom Bbayi, the team’s constant scapegoat who always seems to get the short end of the stick.

Yoo Su Bin transforms into Dong Young, a quick thinker who convinces Han Ul that now—amid the industry’s chaos—is the perfect time to launch his own company. Meanwhile, Choi Hyun Wook plays Benjamin, the young CEO of gaming company Meta Software. With his free-spirited fashion and bold hairstyle, he embodies the quintessential “young and rich” tech entrepreneur. But beneath the surface, Benjamin manipulates Jae Yi’s deep-rooted inferiority complex toward Han Ul, making her question her own motivations.

“Mantis” will premiere on September 26.

