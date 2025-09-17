Sparks Fly As Kim Young Dae Is Mesmerized By Lee Sun Bin’s Heartfelt Singing In “To The Moon”

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has unveiled a glimpse of the subtle spark between Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Lee Sun Bin plays Jung Da Hae, a non-recruited employee in Maron Confectionery’s marketing and PR team. Jo Aram plays Kim Ji Song, who struggles with credit card debt yet continues to spend freely on shopping, dating, and hobbies, and Ra Mi Ran stars as Kang Eun Sang, a Management Support team member at Maron Confectionery.

Among them are two characters whose lives couldn’t be more different: Jung Da Hae and Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae). Da Hae, stuck with low pay and quiet discrimination from her officially hired colleagues, relies only on her diligence and perseverance as she dreams of a better tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ji Woo—nicknamed “Professor Ham”—is a living legend at the company. Known for turning every idea into a success, he quickly rose to become director of Maron’s Big Data TF team. Behind his stellar reputation, however, lies a surprising past: he once pursued life as a singer, and he still yearns for the stage and the dream he left behind.

Though they stand on opposite ends of life’s spectrum, their meeting sparks unexpected chemistry and hints at a romance that transcends their differences.

The newly released stills capture what may be the very first spark between them. On stage, Da Hae closes her eyes, pouring her heart into song—ignored by her colleagues but not by Ji Woo, whose unwavering gaze lingers on her with quiet intensity. His expression suggests something deeper, raising the question: what draws Ji Woo so strongly to Da Hae’s performance, and how might this moment become the turning point in their story?

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

