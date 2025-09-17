Yun Ji On Apologizes And Steps Down From Drama After DUI Incident

Actor Yun Ji On has withdrawn from the upcoming Channel A drama “Positively Yours,” an adaptation of the popular webtoon, after being caught driving under the influence.

On September 17, News1 reported that Yun Ji On was recently booked for drunk driving, leading to his departure from the drama, which was already in production.

In response, his former agency IEUM HASHTAG explained, “Our exclusive contract with Yun Ji On expired on July 6, and we mutually agreed not to renew. While he was searching for a new agency, we temporarily assisted him with his work, but as of now, we no longer have an exclusive management relationship with him.”

They added, “It is true that Yun Ji On was caught by police for drunk driving on September 16. As a result, he has stepped down from Channel A’s new drama ‘Positively Yours.’”

Shortly after, Yun Ji On issued a personal apology on his social media, writing:

Hello, this is Yun Ji On. First, I feel heavy-hearted and deeply sorry to be delivering such disgraceful news. On September 16, while heavily intoxicated to the point that I could not even remember my actions, I made the grave mistake of unlawfully riding a parked motorcycle. I have admitted to all charges and am currently assessing the damage caused. Because of my reckless actions, I have hurt and disappointed many people who supported me. I truly have no excuse. I sincerely apologize. I will live with regret and remorse for the rest of my life, and I will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. I will sincerely cooperate with the upcoming investigation and accept any punishment given to me. There is no room for excuses. Once again, I bow my head in apology. I am sorry.

Yun Ji On made his debut in theater in 2013 and has since appeared in dramas such as “Melo Is My Nature,” “Jirisan,” and “Love Next Door.”

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)