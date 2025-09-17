Go Hyun Jung’s Real Motive For Confessing To Serial Murders 23 Years Ago Comes To Light In “Queen Mantis”

The next episode of SBS’s “Queen Mantis” will reveal why serial killer Go Hyun Jung confessed to her crimes 23 years ago!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

The previous episode revealed shocking new truths: Jung Yi Shin did not kill five men, but six—and her very first victim was her abusive husband, who had subjected both her and her son Soo Yeol to violence. Even after reuniting with her son for the first time in 23 years, Jung Yi Shin remains a mystery, leaving viewers questioning whether she is genuinely trying to help him or merely using him for her own ends.

This raises the question: why did Jung Yi Shin confess to killing five people to Choi Jung Ho (Cho Seong Ha) 23 years ago? At the time, police officer Choi Jung Ho admitted he had no hard evidence against her, only suspicions. With no solid proof, Jung Yi Shin could have easily denied the charges—so why did she choose to confess? And why did she continue to write letters to Choi Jung Ho for all those years afterward?

The newly released stills from the upcoming episode offer a glimpse into the past, showing a tense police interrogation from 23 years earlier. Jung Yi Shin sits across from Choi Jung Ho, expressionless yet strangely composed, while the detective appears visibly tense and unsettled—reversing the expected roles of criminal and investigator.

The production team teased, “The upcoming episode will finally reveal the true reason Jung Yi Shin confessed to five murders 23 years ago. Viewers will also learn why she specifically chose Choi Jung Ho to confess to, and why, even after 23 years, she brought him back into the case once the copycat killings began.”

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

