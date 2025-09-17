Lee Sun Bin Dishes On Her Character In Upcoming Drama 'To The Moon'

Lee Sun Bin has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “To the Moon”!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing. The drama will star Lee Sun Bin as Jung Da Hae, Ra Mi Ran as Kang Eun Sang, and Jo Aram as Kim Ji Song.

Explaining what made her decide to star in the drama, Lee Sun Bin recalled, “The narrative of different generations—characters in their twenties, thirties, and forties—working towards the same goal was very appealing to me. As soon as I read the script, which realistically depicted the circumstances and emotions of the characters living in this era, I was captivated.”

Reflecting on the character of Jung Da Hae, who never loses her hope for a better future in spite of her difficult everyday life, Lee Sun Bin described her as a “roly-poly toy” that always gets back up every time it falls.

“She may be lacking in some ways and pitiful at times, but like a roly-poly toy, she’s good at getting back on her feet and comforting herself,” explained the actress. “She’s a sturdy character who keeps striving to move forward.”

In terms of her approach to the role, Lee Sun Bin shared that she prioritized relatability and hope while playing Jung Da Hae. “I wanted her to be a character that could represent the many people who are exhausted by their lives, but who could also provide comfort at the same time,” she said. “I pondered a lot about how to portray in detail Da Hae’s emotions and the changes she goes through because of her interactions with the people around her.”

When asked how similar her character was to her real-life personality, Lee Sun Bin replied, “We’re about 60 percent similar. There were times when I felt that Da Hae’s unyielding perseverance as she struggles and overcomes obstacles on her own was similar to my own.”

However, she went on, “Da Hae is a much more patient character than I am. She doesn’t break down easily, even in difficult situations, and I found it really amazing and mature how she quietly pulls herself together and moves forward.”

Finally, when asked what sort of actor she wants to be remembered as through her role in “To the Moon,” Lee Sun Bin answered, “I want to be an actor who provides comfort, like a friend who is by your side.”

She concluded, “[Our drama] contains many charms, from a chaotic but realistic and relatable story experienced together by character in their twenties, thirties, and forties; the chemistry between three female friends; and a touching romance that will make your heart flutter. I hope that viewers will laugh and cry along with us as they watch ‘To the Moon.’ Please give it lots of anticipation and love.”

“To the Moon” will premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

