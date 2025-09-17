4 Reasons To Tune In To 'A Hundred Memories' As The Drama Jumps 7 Years Into The Future

Get ready for JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” to flash forward seven years into the future!

Set in the 1980s, JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

After airing its first two episodes this past weekend, “A Hundred Memories” has now teased four questions that need to be answered as the drama prepares to jump forward in time.

“After an incident that changes the fates of Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun, seven years pass, and Act 2 of the drama begins,” said the “A Hundred Memories” production team. “As time passes, the three people’s lives and their relationships change in new ways. The groundwork for these changes is paved in the previous and upcoming episodes of the drama.”

Here are the four questions that viewers should keep an eye on as the drama enters its second act:

1. Will Young Rye and Jong Hee’s dreams come true?

Even after an exhausting day of work, Young Rye diligently stayed up late at night on her own to study, hoping to go to college and eventually become a teacher. Meanwhile, Jong Hee dreamed of becoming Miss Korea and later debuting as an actress. After the two young friends bonded over their lofty ambitions, it remains to be seen whether their dreams will come true and what their futures will look like.

2. What is the secret behind Jong Hee’s past and the money she lent Young Rye?

The first two episodes of the drama hinted at Jong Hee’s mysterious past and a big secret that she appeared to be hiding. In a flashback from six months ago, Jong Hee was seen packing her bags and running away from home in the middle of the night with bruises on her face, and she later hid from a mystery man who was looking for her.

It also turned out that the stuffed bear she was hiding in her locker was filled with cash—and when Young Rye desperately needed money after her mother’s accident, Jong Hee generously gave the money to her. Where did this suspicious money come from, and what sorts of secrets is Jong Hee hiding from her past?

3. Who is the “you” in Han Jae Pil’s narration?

At the end of the first episode, Han Jae Pil was hiding in a movie theater when he ended up crossing paths with Young Rye and Jong Hee. After he quickly silenced the two friends, who were both about to cry out in surprise, Jae Pil began a narration in voice-over in which he cryptically referred to meeting “you.” Is the “you” that Jae Pil referring to Young Rye or Jong Hee?

4. Will Jae Pil figure out that Young Rye and Jong Hee are bus attendants?

In the second episode of the drama, Jae Pil was pressured into a quadruple blind date at the urging of his friend. Young Rye and Jong Hee also wound up at the same blind date at the request of a day school student who happened to use the same classroom that they used for night school. For the sake of the blind date, they donned uniforms from the day school that the other girls at the blind date attended.

However, because Young Rye and Jae Pil have already met while she was working as a bus attendant, it remains to be seen whether Jae Pil will figure out the two friends’ true identities.

The next episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on September 20 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

