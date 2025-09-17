TXT, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, TWICE, BTS, aespa, DAY6, And More Earn Circle Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

TXT earned an official million certification for selling over 1 million copies of their latest album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER.”

Meanwhile, NCT DREAM’s latest album “Go Back To The Future” was certified triple platinum for over 750,000 copies sold since its release.

TWICE’s latest album “THIS IS FOR,” NCT’s Mark’s first full-length solo album “The Firstfruit,” and Stray Kids’ 2019 mini album “Clé : LEVANTER” were all certified double platinum for selling over 500,000 copies each.

THE BOYZ’s “a;effect,” BTS’s “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE,” WayV’s “BIG BANDS,” and Super Junior’s “Super Junior25” were all certified platinum for selling over 250,000 copies each.

Over in the streaming category, aespa’s “Whiplash,” NewJeans’ “How Sweet,” Eclipse’s “Sudden Shower” (from “Lovely Runner”), DAY6’s “Welcome to the Show,” and BTOB’s Changsub’s “Heavenly Fate” were all certified platinum for reaching 100 million streams each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT and NCT DREAM in the new show “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

And watch Eclipse in “Lovely Runner” below:

Source (1)