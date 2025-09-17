Rosé And Bruno Mars' 'APT.' Becomes Fastest MV Led By Female Artist To Hit 2 Billion Views

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” has hit the 2 billion mark on YouTube at record speed!

On September 18 at approximately 6:43 a.m. KST, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ music video for their smash hit “APT.” surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube. The song was originally released on October 18, 2024 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the video just over 334 days to reach the milestone.

Not only has “APT.” set a new record for the fastest music video by an Asian artist to surpass 2 billion views, but it is also the fastest music video led by a female artist to achieve the feat—and the fourth fastest music video ever to hit the 2 billion mark.

Before “APT.”, only three other music videos had ever managed to reach 2 billion views on YouTube in less than a year: Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” featuring Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B.

Congratulations to Rosé and Bruno Mars on their exciting achievement!

Watch the feel-good music video for “APT.” again below: