5 BLs Where The Fanboy Wins The Heart Of His Idol

Whether it’s an artist, actor, or an athlete, meeting your idol in real life might feel like just a fantasy. But thanks to fan-idol romance dramas, you can live vicariously through them in the meantime. It might be fiction, but falling in love with someone you never thought you’d meet IRL feels like a romantic’s dream scenario.

In these five BLs, the fanboy comes face-to-face with their idol, and sparks fly!

Warning: Light spoilers ahead.

Starting off strong, “First Note of Love” is about the connection between a hurting singer and a timid music prodigy.

After a tragic loss leaves famous singer Neil (Charles Tu) without a bandmate, he loses the passion and motivation to continue his music career. To get Neil back on his feet, his manager invites an under-the-radar music prodigy who goes by the name of Sea (Michael Chang) to write music for Neil.

When Neil meets Sea and sees how young and timid he is, he doesn’t take it seriously, but his heart starts to change when he listens to Sea’s music. What Neil doesn’t know is that Sea is his longtime fan.

Why it’s worth the watch:

“First Note of Love” gives you the ultimate meet-your-idol fantasy. Every moment Neil and Sea are together is either tension filled or full of butterflies. It feels perfect that the one to reignite Neil’s passion for music would be his most sincere fan.

Thai BL “Be Mine Superstar” is about university student Punn (Ja Phachara Suansri) who gets to work alongside handsome actor Achi (First Chalongrat Novsamrong) as an intern on the set of Achi’s currently airing drama. Punn’s secret is that he is madly in love with Achi.

When he starts working, Punn can’t help taking peeks at Achi and trying to take care of him behind the scenes. It isn’t long before others start picking up on his feelings, including Achi’s co-star and friend, Mingmueang (Bosston Suphadach Wilairat). Mingmueang is a total romantic, so he decides to help the silly but kindhearted Punn get Achi’s attention, but Achi is usually only focused on his job.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This one is pure silliness. From the overly dramatic soap opera being filmed to Punn’s failed attempts at acting normal around his crush, it’s just as much of a comedy as it is a romance. The hilariously unserious performance by Nitta Sutthipha Kongnawdee as Achi’s co-star love interest is a major highlight of the show.

“Wish You” is a short but sweet K-BL that tells the story of Yoon Sang Yi (Lee Sang), a pianist who works at a record label, and a talented street artist, Kang In Soo (Kang In Soo).

By chance, Sang Yi sees Kang In Soo’s performance on the street and is inspired by his music. At the same time, his company is looking for new talent, so he recommends that they sign In Soo.

When In Soo is brought on as a rookie artist, Sang Yi must live with In Soo and monitor him. As the two pursue music together, their relationship develops beyond simply working together.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The gentle romance over a shared love of music between Sang Yi and In Soo gives off comfort vibes. If you need something short to watch without anything complicated, this is it. The music is really good too.

For something with a unique vibe, “Kabe Koji” is about the odd (and hilarious) slow-burn romance between a gloomy BL manga artist named Nekoyashiki Mamoru (Matsuoka Koudai) and a cheerful J-pop idol named Kazama Issei (Nakao Masaki).

Mamoru and Issei knew each other in school but naturally grew up and moved on. But Issei suddenly pops back into Mamoru’s life with a desire to get closer. It comes as another shock to Mamoru when Issei tells him he has been a loyal fan of his manga.

Despite secretly supporting Issei’s idol career all these years, Mamoru feels inferior to him and can’t imagine any relationship with him beyond being his in-the-closet fan.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The contrast between the leads is big: Mamoru is like a dark cloud, while Issei is the bright sunshine. Though they may seem very different, they end up being what each other needs. Despite the goofiness of the story, the characters have deeper struggles that give the story depth.

5. “FC Soldout”

In “FC Soldout,” a Korean soccer team is acquired by an entertainment company, whose primary goal becomes making a profit off the team. The new owner’s first act of business is ruthlessly cutting players and replacing them with better-looking counterparts. In place of the previous members, influencers, idols, and actors are brought onto the team.

Of the few original players that remain on the team is Do Ji U (Park Jong Hun), a passionate player that is just as unhappy as the rest of his teammates about the situation. However, Ji U happens to be a diehard fan of actor Yoo Gang Jae (Ko Deok Won), who is reluctantly brought on as one of the new players.

Now that Ji U must stay in close quarters with his idol, he’s forced to navigate complicated feelings of being loyal to the sport and his team while having feelings for Gang Jae.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Along with the classic enemies-to-lovers trope, the story premise is definitely something new. Having idols and influencers replace trained soccer members is bizarre, but it’s fun to see them train alongside Ji U and his team, while the soccer players learn how to work for the entertainment industry. This one also has multiple romances among the teammates.

What idol-fan romances have you seen, and which are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below!

