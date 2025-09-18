Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Confirmed To Star In New Rom-Com Drama

Lee Jae Wook and Shin Ye Eun are set to star in a new drama together!

Based on a webtoon of the same name, “The Persevering Doctor” (working title) is a romantic comedy about public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook) and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun) on the infamous island of Pyeondong.

Ji Eui, a former plastic surgeon at a university hospital, carries trauma about islands and oceans. His assignment to Pyeondong Island, however, becomes a turning point.

Ha Ri has a mysterious past. After transferring from a university hospital to the island health center, she ignores all the gossip and soon meets someone she is determined to help.

Lee Jae Wook remarked, “This is my first time playing a doctor, so I am as worried as I am excited, but I will do my best. It will be a new challenge and a valuable experience.”

Shin Ye Eun also shared, “During the script reading, I became convinced that it is really a fun drama. I want to create it with confidence.”

“The Persevering Doctor” is scheduled to premiere in 2026.

