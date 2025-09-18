Watch: Kim Woo Bin And Suzy’s Attempts To Outwit Each Other Lead To Romance In New Teaser For “Genie, Make A Wish”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Genie, Make a Wish” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Genie, Make a Wish” follows the mysterious spirit Genie (Kim Woo Bin), who awakens from a thousand-year slumber to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka Young (Suzy), an emotionless young woman who unexpectedly becomes the owner of a magical lamp. As Genie adjusts to the modern world with his devilish ways, he and the emotionally guarded Ka Young find themselves drawn into an unexpected, electrifying romance.

The teaser highlights the unpredictable story between the satanic Genie and the psychopathic Ka Young. For centuries, Genie has corrupted humans by granting three wishes, but after a thousand years, he meets his most unusual master yet: Ka Young, who feels nothing. Unimpressed by free wishes, she finds Genie’s constant chatter and temptations nothing but irritating.

Everything changes when Ka Young, who has no interest in wishes, challenges Genie to a life-or-death “best of five” bet. She rejects Genie’s claim that “in one way or another, all humans end up corrupt” and declares that if he proves it, she will use up all her wishes and even let herself die at his hand.

From there, Genie and Ka Young’s relationship begins to shift. Once quick to trade insults and push each other from great heights, they now share a fiery kiss and waltz across time and space.

The story deepens when Soo Hyun (Noh Sang Hyun), an angel of death who hopes Ka Young’s wish will be righteous, comes face-to-face with Genie for the first time in nearly a thousand years. The teaser also shows Ka Young breaking into tears and Genie consumed with rage, raising questions about where their bet over wishes and human nature will lead.

Adding to the intrigue, glimpses of others who possess the lamp suggest their wishes may intertwine with those of Genie and Ka Young, heightening the mystery of how their fates will unfold.

Writer Kim Eun Sook said, “‘Genie, Make a Wish’ features Genie, who grants three wishes, and a variety of characters who fall under the spell of his sweet temptations. As viewers follow the different wishes they make, they will ultimately be left with a lasting impression, and a storm of emotion.”

“Genie, Make a Wish” is set to premiere on October 3.

