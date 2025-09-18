Park Eun Hye Transforms Into A Troublemaker Mother In New Drama “Marie And Her Three Daddies”

KBS1’s upcoming drama “Marie and Her Three Daddies” has unveiled new stills of Park Eun Hye in character!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her long journey to find her father. It depicts the birth of an extraordinary family—one that’s thicker than blood and more persistent than sperm.

Park Eun Hye plays Joo Si Ra, the troublemaking mother of Kang Marie. Unlike her rational daughter, Si Ra is emotional, impulsive, and often the source of chaos in the household. After years of clashing with her family, her life takes another turn when her ex-husband, Kang Min Bo (Hwang Dong Joo), whom she divorced when Marie was a child, returns to Korea, bringing an even greater storm to her already cloudy life.

In the stills, Park Eun Hye displays a youthful appearance, making it hard to believe she is the mother of a daughter in her late 20s. She works part-time as a janitor at the hospital where her daughter, Marie, is employed, and her angry expression draws attention.

Park Eun Hye is set to bring the character of Si Ra, a spirited troublemaker who always dreams of love, with a warm, relatable performance. Her love for her daughter is unmatched, but when a long-hidden secret comes to light, she finds herself at the center of events.

The production team said, “Actress Park Eun Hye is bringing passion and energy to her role, portraying the character’s shifting emotions and fiery personality with a wide range.”

They added, “We hope viewers will take interest in Si Ra, who is both a mother and a woman, and in the journey of her turbulent life as it unfolds in the drama.”

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” is set to premiere in October, following the conclusion of “Good Luck!”

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Hye in “The Goddess of Revenge” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)