Ryu Seung Ryong Transforms Into A Corporate Manager In New Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Story of Manager Kim Who Owns a Home in Seoul and Works at a Major Corporation” (literal translation) has unveiled the first glimpse of Ryu Seung Ryong in character!

Based on a webtoon of the same name, “The Story of Manager Kim Who Owns a Home in Seoul and Works at a Major Corporation” follows a middle-aged man who loses everything he once believed was valuable. After a long journey, he discovers his true self—not as a major corporation manager, but as his genuine self.

Ryu Seung Ryong plays Kim Nak Soo, a 25-year veteran salesman. Kim Nak Soo holds a respected position as manager of the sales team at a major corporation, owns a home in a prime area of Seoul, and has a happy family, living a seemingly stable and enviable life. Over time, however, he gradually loses his place in the world as the years go by.

The stills reveal Kim Nak Soo’s daily routine. After arriving at the office, he sips a cup of coffee while giving a long lecture to his junior colleagues, his relaxed smile showing the confidence of a corporate manager.

However, unlike his confident demeanor with his junior colleagues, Kim Nak Soo is shown with a dark expression when facing his superiors. Despite being a manager who never stops, his character hits a roadblock for the first time.

Kim Nak Soo is also seen spending quality time with his family after work. His relaxed expression as he looks at his loved ones depicts a kind father, showing a daily life full of struggles and determination to keep his family happy.

“The Story of Manager Kim Who Owns a Home in Seoul and Works at a Major Corporation” is set to air later this year. Stay tuned for more updates!

