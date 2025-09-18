3 Reasons To Look Forward To Lee Young Ae And Kim Young Kwang’s Upcoming Drama “Walking On Thin Ice”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Walking on Thin Ice” has revealed a few key reasons why viewers should be excited for its premiere!

“Walking on Thin Ice” is an emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Ahead of its premiere, here are three reasons to look forward to the drama:

Lee Young Ae’s passionate performance

Lee Young Ae, who is appearing in a KBS drama for the first time in 26 years, is set to deliver an exceptional performance as Kang Eun Soo. Having lived only for her family’s happiness, Eun Soo is pushed to the edge by her husband Park Do Jin (Bae Soo Bin’s) battle with cancer and their family’s financial ruin. The first episode will vividly portray Eun Soo’s desperate struggle to secure money for her husband’s treatment and the sudden shattering of her family’s peace. Lee Young Ae’s perfect portrayal of Eun Soo’s complex emotions is expected to deeply resonate with viewers.

The thrilling chase involving the police and Phantom

Another highlight of the drama is the spectacular chase between the Police Department’s narcotics team and Phantom, a drug trafficking organization on the run. The intense escapes and confrontations over a missing drug bag will deliver heart-pounding action scenes that are sure to immediately draw viewers in.

The compelling characters

Viewers can also look forward to the stories and dilemmas of characters who stand at critical crossroads. Eun Soo, who is forced to hold onto the drug bag to pay for her husband’s treatment; Lee Kyung, an after-school art instructor hiding a dangerous secret; and Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo), the narcotics team leader determined to track Phantom and uncover the truth—all face not just personal struggles but life-and-death choices tied to family, justice, desire, and survival. In particular, Eun Soo’s decision to propose a partnership to Lee Kyung serves as the catalyst that will shake the entire story, igniting explosive tension from the very first episode.

“Walking on Thin Ice” premieres on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki.

Check out teasers for “Walking on Thin Ice” below:

