Watch: Cold Choi Woo Shik And Spirited Jung So Min Clash Before Growing Closer In “Would You Marry Me” Teaser

SBS’s upcoming drama “Would You Marry Me” has dropped a new teaser!

“Would You Marry Me” is a new romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who approaches him with an unusual proposal.

The latest teaser highlights the sharp contrast between the cold, perfectionist Kim Woo Joo and the plucky, lovable Yoo Mary.

As the fourth-generation heir of the prestigious bakery Myungsoondang—and a multitasker who seems good at everything—Woo Joo radiates an intimidating air of perfection. His blunt honesty and detached demeanor come through as he remarks, “I usually don’t concern myself with other people’s business,” while scenes show him happily enjoying activities alone. Later, he pulls away from Mary with a sharp, “Every time you speak, the smell of alcohol is overwhelming,” revealing his frosty personality.

Mary, on the other hand, bursts with charm and determination as the CEO of a tiny company with just one employee. Putting on a businesslike smile to keep things afloat, she later erupts with righteous anger when she discovers her fiancé cheating. From tears streaming down her face to forming a playful heart above her head, Mary’s expressive personality adds curiosity about her journey.

As the teaser builds to its finale, the bickering duo’s dynamic takes an unexpected turn. Their fiery clashes give way to a more tender atmosphere, closing with the two leaning in as if about to kiss, accompanied by the line, “Fate is always closer than you think.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

