First Impressions: 'A Hundred Memories' Explores The Beauty Of Friendship And First Love

What happens when friendship, love, and ambition collide against the backdrop of 1960s South Korea?

The new JTBC Saturday-Sunday K-drama “A Hundred Memories” begins with a seemingly simple love triangle between two bus attendants (played by Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun) and a charming young man (Heo Nam Jun), but quickly reveals itself to be much more. With themes of resilience, dreams, and unexpected bonds, the series promises an emotional journey beyond romance.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Set in 1960s South Korea, “A Hundred Memories” follows the story of Go Young Rye, a bus attendant at Cheon Ah Transportation. There, she befriends fellow conductor Seo Jong Hee. However, their friendship faces a challenge when Young Rye falls for Jae Pil, who seems to have his eyes on Jong Hee instead.

At first glance, the premise may seem familiar, the classic “two friends fall for the same person” trope that K-dramas have explored countless times before. Some might even consider it too simple. Yet, after the premiere week’s episodes, it becomes clear that “A Hundred Memories” is more than just a love triangle wrapped in retro nostalgia. Beneath its seemingly straightforward setup lies a thoughtful exploration of dreams, struggles, and resilience.

The drama’s strength lies in its characters and their motivations. Young Rye, introduced as a spirited tomboy, initially fits the archetype of the unconventional female lead: she sports a bob haircut, pays little attention to fashion, has a hearty appetite despite her slender frame, is not fazed by insects, and is one of the most diligent conductors at her company. On the surface, she seems like the typical “not like other girls” heroine. But the show quickly peels back her cheerful facade, revealing a young woman with a quiet yet burning ambition: to study and become a Korean literature teacher. Her greatest obstacle, however, is not an evil stepmother or a scheming senior; it is poverty. As the eldest daughter in a struggling family with a widowed mother and younger siblings to care for, her dream feels heartbreakingly out of reach.

Meanwhile, Jong Hee enters the story as the pretty best friend, the type of character viewers might assume will cause trouble or “steal” someone’s love interest. Yet “A Hundred Memories” cleverly subverts this expectation. While Jong Hee is aware of her beauty and confidently embraces it, she is far from shallow. With dreams of becoming Miss Korea and later a household-name actress, Jong Hee exudes a fiery charm. At the same time, she consistently shows her generous heart, from convincing her senior conductor to ease the burden on younger attendants, to even handing over her life savings to help Young Rye’s family. Still, her story holds mysteries of its own. A man is shown searching for her, raising questions: Who is he? How does he know Jong Hee? And what are his intentions? These threads add intrigue to her journey and suggest there is much more to uncover.

And last but not least is Jae Pil, the man both Young Rye and Jong Hee are drawn to. Often in love triangle plots, the male lead ends up being more of a blank slate, attractive enough for the female leads to fall for, but without much personality of his own. Thankfully, “A Hundred Memories” avoids this trap. At first, Jae Pil appears to embody familiar tropes: a cold exterior, a soft heart, gifted at boxing but uninterested in pursuing it professionally, and highly intelligent but unmotivated in school. However, he quickly emerges as a layered character. He saves Young Rye not just because the plot demands it, but because it is in his nature. He even goes against his father to protect a boxing rival, revealing a genuine heart of gold. It is easy to see why the leads might fall for him.

As mentioned earlier, “A Hundred Memories” is a character-driven drama, and this extends beyond the three leads. Young Rye’s brother shoulders the weight of being “the man of the house” despite his age, balancing law studies with secretly tutoring Jae Pil to make ends meet. Young Rye’s mother works tirelessly to provide for a family of five. Meanwhile, Jae Pil’s father carries hints of an abusive past, while his stepmother, though socially awkward, proves to be unexpectedly kind. These layered supporting characters deepen the world of the drama and add emotional stakes beyond the central romance.

While many love triangles tend to frustrate viewers with predictable choices, “A Hundred Memories” appears determined to tell a deeper and more meaningful story. Rather than relying solely on romantic tension, the drama highlights the strength of friendship, the weight of hardship, and the quiet beauty of resilience. With layered characters and relationships that challenge stereotypes, the series invites viewers to invest in more than just who ends up with whom. Instead, it promises an emotional journey of growth, love, and self-discovery, making “A Hundred Memories” a drama worth keeping an eye on.

