Kim Sun Young And Ha Jun To Guest Star As Villains In “Confidence Queen”

Kim Sun Young and Ha Jun will make special appearances in this week’s episodes of TV CHOSUN’s “Confidence Queen”!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

A previous preview for the upcoming Episode 5 teased that their next con will unfold inside a hospital, heightening anticipation for what’s to come.

Kim Sun Young and Ha Jun will appear as the main villains of Episodes 5 and 6. Both actors, who have worked with Park Min Young and director Nam Ki Hoon in the past, enthusiastically agreed to the cameo, bringing their trademark presence and acting depth to the drama.

Kim Sun Young will play Lee Sun Mi, the chairwoman of Jaekyung Hospital and the central villain of the arc. A materialistic and controlling mom, Sun Mi focuses more on catering to VIPs than saving patients’ lives, while also keeping a tight grip on her son Jo Sung Woo (Ha Jun).

Kim Sun Young shared her thoughts: “The director created such a fun environment on set, so I really enjoyed filming. Although short, it was a joyful experience working with the cast and crew. I’m very thankful.”

Ha Jun takes on the role of Jo Sung Woo, the hospital director who inherited the position after his father’s death. Though celebrated as a genius surgeon, Sung Woo hides behind a false reputation—secretly handing off difficult surgeries to substitute doctors while claiming the credit. Trained under his mother’s suffocating control, he’s a mama’s boy through and through: outwardly friendly with patients, but ultimately more concerned with pleasing his mother than providing care.

Ha Jun commented, “I’m so grateful to be part of such a great project. It was an honor to act alongside senior actors I’ve always respected. I hope I’ll get the chance to work with them again for longer in the future.”

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” airs on September 20 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Sun Young in her recent drama "Love, Take Two"

