Kim Hye Soo In Talks For New Thriller Drama By “A Killer Paradox” Director

Kim Hye Soo may be starring in a new drama!

On September 18, Sports Chosun reported that Kim Hye Soo will star in the lead role in Coupang Play’s upcoming original series “The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now” (literal title).

In response, a representative from Coupang Play stated, “Her appearance in ‘The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now’ is under discussion.”

“The Affair Is Not the Problem Right Now” is a thriller centered on a wife who, while tracking her husband’s infidelity, stumbles upon an unexpected incident.

The drama is being developed by First Man Studio, founded in 2022 by director Hwang Dong Hyuk of Netflix’s “Squid Game.” Adding to the buzz, the series will be helmed by director Lee Chang Hee, who has made a name for himself as a rising master of thrillers with projects such as “Hell Is Other People” and “A Killer Paradox.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Kim Hye Soo in “The Thieves” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)