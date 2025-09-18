ILLIT Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For November Comeback

It’s official: ILLIT is aiming for a return in November!

On September 18, Xports News reported that ILLIT will be making a comeback in November.

In response to the report, ILLIT’s agency BELIFT LAB stated, “ILLIT is preparing with the goal of making a comeback in November. We will share further details at a later date.”

ILLIT’s upcoming Korean comeback will be their first in about five months since the release of their third mini album “bomb” in June.

Meanwhile, ILLIT is also set to hold their encore fan meeting “2025 ILLIT Glitter Day” at Olympic Hall in Seoul’s Olympic Park on November 8 and 9.

Are you excited for ILLIT’s upcoming comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2)