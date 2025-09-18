“Queen Mantis” Edges Closer To Unmasking Copycat Killer In This Week’s Episodes

The mystery surrounding the copycat killer will finally begin to take shape in “Queen Mantis”!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

Reunited after 23 years, Jung Yi Shin and her son Soo Yeol joined forces to solve the new copycat murders. Using the clues discovered by Yi Shin, Soo Yeol relentlessly pursued the culprit—but the killer continued to brazenly commit murders, taunting the police. Their first prime suspect, Seo Gu Wan (Lee Tae Gu), ended up dying after being hit by a runaway car, adding even more mystery to the case.

Suspicion then falls on a new figure: Park Min Jae (Lee Chang Min), a former neighbor of Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol. Having endured severe abuse from his father as a child, Min Jae grew up seeing Yi Shin as his savior. He lingers around Soo Yeol and even has detailed dioramas that recreate every Mantis crime scene, raising Soo Yeol’s suspicions to the highest level.

The production team teased, “In Episodes 5 and 6 airing this week, the outline of the copycat killer’s identity will finally be revealed.” They added, “Not only Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol, but also the entire homicide investigation team and Soo Yeol’s wife Lee Jung Yeon (Kim Bo Ra) will be pulled into the heart of the case. Please look forward to the shocking twists that await.”

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

