Jung Jinyoung Reflects On His Role As A Single Father And His Character’s Strength In “Ms. Incognito”

Jung Jinyoung has shared more insights into his role in ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Jung Jinyoung plays Jeon Dong Min, a single father raising his young son while running a strawberry farm in Muchang Village. Sharing his first impression of the drama, he recalled, “As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to do it. I was overseas at the time when a sudden meeting with the director was arranged. I felt I couldn’t miss the chance, so I met him the moment I got back to Korea—and my desire to join grew even stronger. I’ve also long admired the writer’s films, so I didn’t want to let this opportunity slip by.”

Speaking about his character, he added, “When I first encountered Dong Min, I immediately liked him. He’s cautious by nature, but beneath that exterior, he’s warmhearted and full of unexpected depth. He’s a pure soul who dotes on both his seven-year-old son and his strawberries with unwavering devotion, and that makes him incredibly charming.”

Jeon Dong Min is a man scarred by the past, whose mistrust of people begins to shift after meeting Boo Se Mi, the new teacher at his son’s kindergarten. Jung Jinyoung explained, “I focused on showing the courage that Dong Min carries within him. His emotional changes felt like a journey of breaking down his guarded walls after meeting Se Mi. Although I’ve never experienced fatherhood myself, I wanted to capture his bravery in protecting his son and holding onto what’s precious.”

He further described Dong Min as “a strong man,” elaborating, “Even though he appears gentle on the outside, he has the resilience to quietly carry out his work and raise his son on his own.”

Finally, Jung Jinyoung highlighted the father-son bond as a key point of the drama: “The fantastic chemistry between Dong Min and his son will be one of the main things to watch. Their innocent, harmless, and almost friend-like relationship will be something special. I think viewers will enjoy the drama even more if they focus on that dynamic.”

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser below:

Watch Now

Source (1)