SEVENTEEN's '_WORLD' Becomes Their 9th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

SEVENTEEN’s “_WORLD” has just hit the 100 million mark on YouTube!

On September 18 at around 9:06 p.m. KST, SEVENTEEN’s music video for “_WORLD” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their ninth music video to do so after “Don’t Wanna Cry,” “CLAP,” “VERY NICE,” “Left & Right,” “HOT,” “Super,” “Rock with you,” and “MAESTRO.”

SEVENTEEN originally released the music video for “_WORLD” on July 18, 2022, meaning that it took the video just three years and two months to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN!

Celebrate by watching the fun music video for “_WORLD” again below: