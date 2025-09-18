'BOYS II PLANET' Announces Ranking Of Top 16 Proceeding To Live Finale + Eliminates 8 Contestants

“BOYS II PLANET” has aired the final Survivor Announcement Ceremony ahead of the live finale!

Based on accumulated fan votes and mission benefits, the top 16 of the current 24 trainees proceed to the next round, while the other eight trainees are eliminated.

The ranking of the top 16 announced at the third Survivor Announcement Ceremony is as follows:

Lee Sang Won Zhou An Xin Lee Leo Kim Geon Woo Zhang Jia Hao He Xin Long Kim Jun Seo Chung Sang Hyeon Yumeki Chueli Li Yu Yoo Kang Min Chen Kai Wen Kim Jun Min Park Dong Gyu Jun Lee Jeong Kang Woo Jin



The following eight contestants have been eliminated: Masato Jang Han Eum Li Zi Hao Sun Heng Yu Park Jun Il Na Yun Seo Hsu Ching Yu Hu Han Wen

The final round of global voting for “BOYS II PLANET” ahead of the live finale is available via the Mnet Plus app through September 25 at 10 a.m. KST. For this round, each user votes for one contestant per day.

