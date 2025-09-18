'BOYS II PLANET' Announces Ranking Of Top 16 Proceeding To Live Finale + Eliminates 8 Contestants

Sep 18, 2025
BOYS II PLANET” has aired the final Survivor Announcement Ceremony ahead of the live finale!

Based on accumulated fan votes and mission benefits, the top 16 of the current 24 trainees proceed to the next round, while the other eight trainees are eliminated.

The ranking of the top 16 announced at the third Survivor Announcement Ceremony is as follows:

  1. Lee Sang Won
  2. Zhou An Xin
  3. Lee Leo
  4. Kim Geon Woo
  5. Zhang Jia Hao 
  6. He Xin Long
  7. Kim Jun Seo
  8. Chung Sang Hyeon
  9. Yumeki
  10. Chueli Li Yu
  11. Yoo Kang Min
  12. Chen Kai Wen
  13. Kim Jun Min
  14. Park Dong Gyu
  15. Jun Lee Jeong
  16. Kang Woo Jin

    The following eight contestants have been eliminated:
  17. Masato
  18. Jang Han Eum
  19. Li Zi Hao
  20. Sun Heng Yu
  21. Park Jun Il
  22. Na Yun Seo
  23. Hsu Ching Yu
  24. Hu Han Wen

The final round of global voting for “BOYS II PLANET” ahead of the live finale is available via the Mnet Plus app through September 25 at 10 a.m. KST. For this round, each user votes for one contestant per day.

