Watch: Ha Seung Ri Faces Three Possible Dads In Teaser For New Drama 'Marie And Her Three Daddies”

KBS1’s upcoming drama “Marie and Her Three Daddies” has unveiled an intriguing new teaser ahead of its premiere!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her long journey to find her father. It depicts the birth of an extraordinary family—one that’s thicker than blood and more persistent than sperm.

The newly released teaser kicks off with Marie sitting across from three men, each claiming to be her father. Her voiceover, “After 20 years, I have three dads?” immediately sparks curiosity about the tangled family history that brought them together.

Kang Min Bo (Hwang Dong Joo), introduced as “legal father,” insists he is the father recognized by the country. Jin Gi Sik (Gong Jung Hwan), labeled as “logical father,” argues that Marie was born from his sperm. Lastly, Lee Poong Joo (Ryu Jin), dubbed as “biological father,” confidently claims that one look at Marie proves she is his daughter.

Despite Marie’s obvious confusion, the three father candidates are equally determined to win her over, raising questions about what kind of events have led to this unique situation—and how it will ultimately transform Marie’s life.

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” is set to premiere in October, following the conclusion of “Good Luck!”

