Jang Dong Yoon And Lee El Fight To Stop Another Murder In 'Queen Mantis'

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” has unveiled new stills from its upcoming episode!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

Previously on “Queen Mantis,” prime suspect Seo Gu Wan (Lee Tae Gu), believed to be imitating The Mantis’s killing methods, died in a mysterious car accident. Meanwhile, Jung Yi Shin escaped from the confinement facility and paid a surprise visit to her daughter-in-law Lee Jung Yeon (Kim Bo Ra), leaving viewers on edge. At the same time, Park Min Jae (Lee Chang Min) emerged as a new person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

The newly released stills tease yet another twisted turn in the story, featuring Cha Soo Yeol and Kim Na Hee (Lee El) at a dark, packed theater. Standing behind the audience, the two characters are shown staring at the stage, where Bae Sung Kyu (Kim Min Ho), a member of the serial murder investigation team, unexpectedly takes the stage—building curiosity about the strange circumstances.

The tension escalates as Soo Yeol is seen rushing out of the theater, while Na Hee appears distressed inside a building. The images hint at an imminent crisis, leaving viewers anxious about what’s coming next.

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

