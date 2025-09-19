Watch: Jo Woo Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, And More Get Caught Up In Succession Chaos In Teaser For New Film 'Boss'

The upcoming film “Boss” has released a new character teaser ahead of its premiere!

“Boss” is an action-comedy film that follows the unexpected turn of events when the top contenders for the boss position of Sikgupa—the largest organization in the city of Yongdu—each fight to give up the role in pursuit of their own personal dreams, putting the group’s future at risk.

The new teaser starts with Dae Soo (Lee Sung Min), the current boss of Sikgupa, declaring, “One of you will be the next generation after me.” As a news report about Sikgupa plays in the background, Soon Tae (Jo Woo Jin), Kang Pyo (Jung Kyung Ho), and Pan Ho (Park Ji Hwan) star in flashy and thrilling action scenes, hinting at their powerful roles within the organization.

Despite being next in line for the boss role, second-in-command Soon Tae refuses the position, saying, “I’m just… the chef.” His dreams extend far beyond crime as he aspires to take over the culinary world with his cooking.

Another contender Kang Pyo also declines the position, stating, “Dance chose me,” revealing his deep passion for tango. As each candidate hilariously turns down the offer to lead, only Pan Ho expresses a strong desire to become boss—only to end up losing in the leadership vote, adding to the film’s comedic charm.

Meanwhile, detective Tae Gyu (Lee Kyu Hyung) has gone undercover within the restaurant that Soon Tae runs. Equipped with a hidden camera, he is determined to take down the organization, but his clumsy antics add another layer of humor to the story. The teaser wraps up with the narration, “So, who will be the next boss?” leaving viewers intrigued for this action-packed and laugh-out-loud film.

Watch the full video here!

“Boss” will hit theaters on October 3.

